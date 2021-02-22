 

Velodyne Lidar Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management Team; Names New Chairman and Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced that Dr. Joseph B. Culkin, PhD, who has served as a member of Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors since September 2016, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective immediately, succeeding David Hall. The Company also announced today that Sally Frykman, Chief Communications Officer, has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately, replacing Marta Thoma Hall.

These actions follow the completion of an investigation by the fully independent Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, which commenced in December 2020. The investigation was aided by independent legal counsel, Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP, and reviewed certain statements and conduct by David Hall and Marta Thoma Hall. The investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors. Accordingly, the Board approved remedial actions including the removal of Mr. Hall as Chairman of the Board and the termination of Ms. Hall as an employee of the Company. Mr. Hall had previously informed the Board that he was voluntarily transitioning from Executive Chairman to Chairman on January 7, 2021. The Board also formally censured both Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, and directed them both to receive appropriate remedial training. They will remain members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Culkin co-founded Velodyne Lidar’s predecessor company, Velodyne Acoustics, and has been involved in Velodyne Lidar throughout its history, providing his invaluable guidance to the Board and management on technology and business strategy. Most recently, in his capacity on the Velodyne Board, he helped advise the Velodyne Lidar team as it transitioned to a public company.

“I look forward to taking on the role as Chairman of the Board,” said Dr. Culkin. “I have tremendous confidence that under Dr. Gopalan’s strong leadership and with the support of our world-class engineering team, Velodyne Lidar will continue to advance its growth trajectory. Together, we can deliver on our mission to improve lives and make the world a safer place through investments in transformative new autonomous technology, further cementing our role as the leading lidar provider, and generating significant returns for our stockholders.”

