 

Franchise Group, Inc.’s Liberty Tax Service to Anchor NextPoint Acquisition Corp.’s Diversified Financial Services Platform

• Franchise Group to Receive in Excess of $240 million of Consideration, Including $182 million of Cash

Franchise Group to Own at least 6.1 million Shares in NextPoint

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which its Liberty Tax business (“Liberty”) will become part of NextPoint Acquisition Corp.’s (“NextPoint”) diversified financial services platform. Franchise Group expects to receive consideration of at least $243 million, consisting of $182 million in cash and at least $61 million in stock consideration (the “Transaction”), representing significant ownership in NextPoint. The Transaction, which is expected to be completed in conjunction with NextPoint’s acquisition of LoanMe, Inc. (“LoanMe”), an online provider of consumer and business loans, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. NextPoint is a special purpose acquisition corporation (“SPAC”) incorporated in Canada and explicitly focused on acquiring businesses and/or assets in the alternative lending and financial services sector.  

Brian Kahn, President & CEO of Franchise Group said, “The NextPoint transaction is consistent with our stated strategy of evolving Liberty’s approximately 2,700 offices from a seasonal tax business into a year-round diversified consumer financial products and services franchise. We believe the NextPoint transaction accelerates that strategy and provides a value creation opportunity for our stakeholders. We are excited to enable an experienced sponsor and our Liberty management team to singularly focus on enhancing this platform through a well-capitalized, separate public company. Additionally, we intend to use the $182 million of cash proceeds to pay down debt.”

For fiscal year 2020, Franchise Group expects to report approximately $123 million in revenue and $37 million of Adjusted EBITDA for its Liberty Tax segment. Over the next few weeks, Franchise Group expects to announce its fiscal year 2020 financial results, provide fiscal year 2021 financial guidance, complete its previously announced acquisition of Pet Supplies Plus and close on its previously announced $1.3 billion refinancing transaction. The Company expects to provide updates for each of these corporate transactions upon its respective completion.

Wertpapier


