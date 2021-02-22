Repligen Corporation to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare conference being held February 22-26. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, February 26, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the discussion will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.