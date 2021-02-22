Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date For Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) today announced that its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on February 25, 2021, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on February 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers: