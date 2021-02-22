 

Nephros Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 1, 2021 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-808-7106. International callers may use 1-412-317-5285. Please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until March 8, 2021 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 10151848. An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://investors.nephros.com/events/.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
www.pcgadvisory.com

Company Contact:
Andy Astor, President and CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com
www.nephros.com




