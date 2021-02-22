 

Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:30  |  157   |   |   

Celsion’s Commitment to Promoting Immune System Solutions to Fight Life-Threatening Diseases 
Granted an Accelerated Development Pathway

Designation Provides Potential for an Expedited Regulatory Review.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical stage development company focused on DNA based immunotherapy and next generation vaccines, today announced that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for GEN-1, its DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy currently in Phase II development for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. GEN-1 was designed using TheraPlas, Celsion's proprietary, synthetic, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system platform.

Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the regulatory review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. According to the FDA, a Fast Track Drug must show some advantage over available therapy, including:

  • Showing superior effectiveness, effect on serious outcomes or improved effect on serious outcomes
  • Avoiding serious side effects of an available therapy
  • Decreasing a clinical significant toxicity of an available therapy that is common and causes discontinuation of treatment

“Fast Track designation is an important step in developing GEN-1 for advanced ovarian cancer. Presuming the encouraging data we are generating in early clinical studies continues, this designation supports an expedited path to market,” said Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Fast Track allows for more frequent communication with the FDA to discuss development plans and clinical trial design. In addition, should criteria be met, Fast Track-designated drugs are eligible for rolling review, a process whereby the drug’s sponsor can separately submit sections of its New Drug Application to the FDA. They also are eligible for accelerated approval and priority review, under which drugs for serious conditions fulfilling an unmet medical need can be approved based on a surrogate endpoint. We are optimistic that GEN-1 represents a game-changer for women with advanced ovarian cancer who have limited treatment options.”

