Revival Gold Intersects 2.29 g/t Gold Over 45.7 Meters Including 4.58 g/t Gold Over 10.1 Meters at Beartrack-Arnett

Highlights from today’s drill results include two core holes drilled in the Joss target area at the southern end of Beartrack. The holes were drilled to test for high-grade sulphide mineralization and to validate a conceptual underground mining target hosted within the main shear zone as well as in cross structures. Summary results below:

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva l Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce results from the final ten holes of the Company’s 2020 drilling program at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack-Arnett”) located in Idaho, USA.

2.29 g/t gold over 45.7 meters 1 including 4.58 g/t gold over 10.1 meters in BT20-235D

including in BT20-235D 2.41 g/t gold over 43.9 meters1 including 6.84 g/t gold over 3.9 meters in BT20-227D



1 Drilled width; true width is unknown at this time.

An additional five core holes were drilled between the North and South Pits in the central Beartrack area and successfully confirmed the continuity of mineralized structure over 400-600 meters of strike in this previously untested area. Mineralization in this location remains open at depth.

Finally, three core holes were drilled in the greenfield exploration target at Rabbit, approximately two to three kilometers south of the footprint of the existing Beartrack mineral resource. Difficult drilling conditions limited the 2020 program at Rabbit however, one hole, BT20-234D, intersected fracture-controlled sericite alteration with associated anomalous trace elements, including anomalous gold, that mirror the signature of mineralization at Beartrack. The results are encouraging and warrant follow-up drilling.

“Today’s drill results from Joss have transformed our understanding of the potential for high-grade underground gold mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett. We now have fourteen drill holes over approximately one kilometer of strike in the vicinity of Joss being assessed for the presence of a continuous high-grade core of mineralization. Results of the assessment are expected shortly. The Joss zone remains open to the south towards the anomalous gold intercept encountered at Rabbit, some two kilometers further south. These results, together with those between the North and South Pits, extend the potential for economic gold mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett to fully seven to eight kilometers of prospective structure,” commented President and CEO Hugh Agro.

Revival Gold is currently planning its 2021 exploration and engineering field program with drilling expected to commence in May. Further details will be available in March.



Drill Results

Hole Number Area Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width1

(m) Fire Assay

Gold Grade

Uncapped

(g/t) Fire Assay

Gold Grade

Capped

(g/t) BT20-226D North Pit to

South Pit 301.4 -50.2 367.9 374.0 6.1 0.36 415.1 421.2 6.1 0.39 433.4 441.0 7.6 0.20 BT20-227D2 Joss 282.7 -59.3 122.2 127.1 4.9 1.02 207.4 226.8 19.4 0.68 235.3 253.1 17.8 1.20 259.5 265.5 5.9 1.32 312.1 325.2 13.1 1.85 1.60 Incl. 318.8 320.0 1.2 10.70 8.00 352.3 396.2 43.9 2.41 2.40 Incl. 358.1 363.0 4.9 3.90 3.76 Incl. 358.1 358.5 0.3 10.05 8.00 383.1 387.0 3.9 6.84 390.4 393.2 2.8 3.84 BT20-228D North Pit to

South Pit 300.8 -65.2 135.6 168.9 33.2 0.32 BT20-229D3 North Pit to

South Pit 298.1 -65.0 150.9 157.3 6.4 1.10 166.7 182.9 16.2 0.78 Incl. 171.3 173.7 2.4 3.40 BT20-230D North Pit to

South Pit 299.5 -65.9 154.5 185.3 30.8 0.51 Incl. 154.5 169.0 14.5 0.68 BT20-232D4 North Pit to

South Pit 299.9 -44.8 330.7 333.6 2.9 0.83 BT20-231D Rabbit 299.6 -60.2 Difficult drilling conditions. Hole TD-ed at 367 m short of target. No significant results. BT20-232D-W5 North Pit to

South Pit 301.4 -36.5 299.8 303.6 3.8 0.24 311.7 325.5 13.9 0.54 BT20-233D Rabbit 272.4 -51.3 Difficult drilling conditions. Hole TD-ed at 157 m short of target. No significant results. BT20-234D Rabbit 299.4 -61.4 Difficult drilling conditions. Hole TD-ed at 382 m short of target. No significant results. BT20-235D6 Joss 271.0 -49.6 261.5 265.2 3.7 3.47 302.5 307.1 4.6 1.19 327.1 347.8 20.7 0.79 Incl. 334.4 336.8 2.4 1.67 353.7 362.7 9.0 2.39 1.99 Incl. 353.7 355.4 1.7 10.30 8.00 367.3 370.3 3.0 3.01 377.3 423.1 45.7 2.29 Incl. 410.9 420.9 10.1 4.58

1 True width is unknown at this time. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 Core recovery for the intervals 125.6 meters to 127.1 meters, 355.7 meters to 356.3 meters, 356.3 meters to 357.2 meters and 394.8 meters to 396.2 meters was 30%, 25%, 17% and 30% respectively. The interval with less than 2 0% recovery was included at 0 g/t Au.

3 Core recovery for the intervals 150.9 meters to 152.1 meters, 152.1 meters to 152.7 meters, 152.7 meters to 154.2 meters and 170.7 meters to 171.3 meters was 40%, 20%, 0% and 40% respectively. The two intervals with less than 2 0% recovery were included at 0 g/t Au.

4 Core recovery for the interval 331.6 meters to 332.5 meters was 17%. This interval was included at 0 g/t Au.

5 Core recovery for interval 302.0 meters to 303.6 meters was 42%.

6 Core recovery for interval 380.4 meters to 381.9 meters was 30%.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c98c006-747d-4566 ...

Qualified Person

Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had a cash balance of approximately C$9.1 million on December 31st, 2020. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

