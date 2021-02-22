 

VitalHub’s “Synopsis Home” Solution Named Finalist for a Go Tech Award — Best Use of Mobile Technology Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:30  |  62   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the nomination of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) flagship product, Synopsis, as a finalist for Go:Tech’s Best Use of Mobile Technology Award.

As the UK’s leading Tech award for the UK’s Tech Pioneers and Innovators, the Go:Tech Awards celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs leading the way in technology and innovation across the UK. Go:Tech’s close collaboration with the UK’s leading business incubators, universities and technology associations makes the Go:Tech Awards a must-attend event for professionals, investors and entrepreneurs operating in the innovation space. From the CleanTech pioneers and tech start-ups, to the advanced engineering giants – the awards have been carefully structured to showcase businesses of all sizes across sectors.

Synopsis Home has been named a finalist in the ‘Best Use of Mobile Technology Award’ category, following its deployment in the NHS including Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. Since its launch in March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Synopsis Home has been supporting hospitals complete the pre-operative assessment processes outside the hospital, enabling patients to complete their pre-operative health questionnaire remotely – from the comfort and safety of their home.

The award-winning Synopsis Platform allows hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment – from initial questionnaire through to post-operative outcomes digitally, removing paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits – including very clear economic benefits.

As a result of implementations of Synopsis solutions, fewer patients are required to attend hospital for a pre-operative assessment, improving patient throughput, while freeing up staff resources and clinical time. Staff are thereby able to spend more clinical time with high-risk patients, improving the efficiency of care delivery and resource utilization. Providing the opportunity to better educate patients on pre- and post-surgery care, Synopsis contributes to reductions in post-surgery re-admissions, promoting improved patient convenience and accessibility to care.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VitalHub’s “Synopsis Home” Solution Named Finalist for a Go Tech Award — Best Use of Mobile Technology Award TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the nomination of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) flagship product, Synopsis, as a finalist …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin