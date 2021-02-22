As the UK’s leading Tech award for the UK’s Tech Pioneers and Innovators, the Go:Tech Awards celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs leading the way in technology and innovation across the UK. Go:Tech’s close collaboration with the UK’s leading business incubators, universities and technology associations makes the Go:Tech Awards a must-attend event for professionals, investors and entrepreneurs operating in the innovation space. From the CleanTech pioneers and tech start-ups, to the advanced engineering giants – the awards have been carefully structured to showcase businesses of all sizes across sectors.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the nomination of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) flagship product, Synopsis, as a finalist for Go:Tech’s Best Use of Mobile Technology Award.

Synopsis Home has been named a finalist in the ‘Best Use of Mobile Technology Award’ category, following its deployment in the NHS including Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. Since its launch in March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Synopsis Home has been supporting hospitals complete the pre-operative assessment processes outside the hospital, enabling patients to complete their pre-operative health questionnaire remotely – from the comfort and safety of their home.

The award-winning Synopsis Platform allows hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment – from initial questionnaire through to post-operative outcomes digitally, removing paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits – including very clear economic benefits.

As a result of implementations of Synopsis solutions, fewer patients are required to attend hospital for a pre-operative assessment, improving patient throughput, while freeing up staff resources and clinical time. Staff are thereby able to spend more clinical time with high-risk patients, improving the efficiency of care delivery and resource utilization. Providing the opportunity to better educate patients on pre- and post-surgery care, Synopsis contributes to reductions in post-surgery re-admissions, promoting improved patient convenience and accessibility to care.