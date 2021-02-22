 

Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable March 15, 2021, to Shareholders of Record March 2, 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com.

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph or Gautam Sharma
678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com 

David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com 




