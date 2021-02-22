 

Cullinan Management, Inc. Announces Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:30  |  58   |   |   

February 22, 2021

  • Enrollment expansion in CLN-081 NSCLC EGFRex20ins Phase 1/2a trial
  • Cullinan withdraws IND application for CLN-049 in Relapsed/Refractory AML
  • CLN-619 IND submission planned for the second quarter of 2021
  • Cullinan to present at SVB Leerink Conference February 26, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Management, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies, today announces the following business updates:

Portfolio Overview and Updates:

  • Cullinan Pearl
    Based on pre-specified efficacy criteria, Cullinan recently initiated Phase 2a Dose Expansion at the 100 mg BID dosing level in the ongoing Phase 1/2a study evaluating CLN-081 in adult NSCLC patients with EGFRex20ins mutations. This expansion will enable enrollment of up to 36 patients, inclusive of 13 previously enrolled patients, at this dosing level. Cullinan is contemplating additional expansion cohorts and intends to provide updated safety and efficacy data in mid-2021.
  • Cullinan Florentine
    In January 2021, Cullinan submitted an IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating CLN-049, a bispecific antibody targeting FLT3 and CD3, in relapsed or refractory AML patients. The FDA subsequently provided feedback, including a request to consider alternative trial designs that would enable the collection of exploratory pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data before dose escalation. Based on this information, Cullinan elected to withdraw the IND to determine the most efficient path forward.
  • Cullinan MICA
    Cullinan is completing the production of GMP drug product to support an IND submission and subsequent clinical trial for its investigational product CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate natural killer (NK) and T cell responses by engaging a unique target, MICA/B. Consistent with prior guidance, Cullinan intends to submit an IND in the second quarter of 2021.

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Event Details:

Chief Executive Officer, Owen Hughes, will provide a company overview and update at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

  • Event: 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
  • Location: Virtual
  • Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
  • Time: 4:20 PM ET/1:20PM PT

Members of the Cullinan management team will also host investor meetings during the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cullinan Management, Inc. Announces Business Update February 22, 2021 Enrollment expansion in CLN-081 NSCLC EGFRex20ins Phase 1/2a trialCullinan withdraws IND application for CLN-049 in Relapsed/Refractory AMLCLN-619 IND submission planned for the second quarter of 2021Cullinan to present at SVB …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin