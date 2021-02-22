Cullinan Management, Inc. Announces Business Update Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.02.2021, 13:30 | 58 | 0 | 0 22.02.2021, 13:30 | February 22, 2021

Enrollment expansion in CLN-081 NSCLC EGFRex20ins Phase 1/2a trial

Cullinan withdraws IND application for CLN-049 in Relapsed/Refractory AML

CLN-619 IND submission planned for the second quarter of 2021

Cullinan to present at SVB Leerink Conference February 26, 2021 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Management, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies, today announces the following business updates: Portfolio Overview and Updates: Cullinan Pearl

Based on pre-specified efficacy criteria, Cullinan recently initiated Phase 2a Dose Expansion at the 100 mg BID dosing level in the ongoing Phase 1/2a study evaluating CLN-081 in adult NSCLC patients with EGFRex20ins mutations. This expansion will enable enrollment of up to 36 patients, inclusive of 13 previously enrolled patients, at this dosing level. Cullinan is contemplating additional expansion cohorts and intends to provide updated safety and efficacy data in mid-2021.

Cullinan Florentine

In January 2021, Cullinan submitted an IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating CLN-049, a bispecific antibody targeting FLT3 and CD3, in relapsed or refractory AML patients. The FDA subsequently provided feedback, including a request to consider alternative trial designs that would enable the collection of exploratory pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data before dose escalation. Based on this information, Cullinan elected to withdraw the IND to determine the most efficient path forward.

Cullinan MICA

Cullinan is completing the production of GMP drug product to support an IND submission and subsequent clinical trial for its investigational product CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate natural killer (NK) and T cell responses by engaging a unique target, MICA/B. Consistent with prior guidance, Cullinan intends to submit an IND in the second quarter of 2021.

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Event Details: Chief Executive Officer, Owen Hughes, will provide a company overview and update at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. Event: 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 4:20 PM ET/1:20PM PT Members of the Cullinan management team will also host investor meetings during the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer