Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Conference

During the presentation, Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor now the subject of two Phase 1/2 clinical trials for Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer, and advanced solid tumors (AST). A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that Salarius CEO David Arthur will present during the virtual Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Conference taking place Wednesday, February 24, 2021. All registered conference attendees will be able to view the live virtual presentation.

Details of Salarius’ presentation are as follows:

Event: Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Time:

1:40-2:05 p.m. ET

Registration: https://diamondconferences.com/register/

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Arthur’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.salariuspharma.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.