MPHASE REPORTS FOURTH CONSECUTIVE PROFITABLE QUARTER

Gaithersburg, MD , Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, which ended December 31, 2020. The second quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results represent a one-year milestone, achieving the Company’s fourth consecutive profitable quarter. In conjunction with this release, mPhase is also providing additional operational developments.

Revenue increased to $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately $75,000;

Revenue remained consistent at $7.6 million, driven by the continued deployment of the Company’s artificial intelligence enabled technology platforms and services, which generated approximately $6.2 million of subscription revenue, $0.9 million of service and support revenue, and $0.5 million of application development and implementation revenue;

Gross profit margin of 26.3% was 70 basis points higher than the 25.6% reported in fiscal Q2 2020;

Operating income of $1.3 million achieved the Company’s fourth consecutive profitable quarter, compared to a loss of $6.1 million in fiscal Q2 2020;

Net income of $1.0 million represented the Company’s fourth consecutive profitable quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in fiscal Q2 2020;

Basic and diluted net income per common share of $0.01 showed significant improvement from basic and diluted net loss per share of ($0.48) in fiscal Q2 2020; and

Stockholders’ equity established a new record at approximately $8.0 million, a 45% increase over the $5.5 million reported at prior fiscal year-end June 30, 2020.

Following the fiscal Q2 2021 reporting period, the Company is pleased to report the following noteworthy developments:

As previously reported, mPhase experienced an increase in accounts receivable while closing out 2020, which reached $21.9 million, but began receiving payments toward the outstanding balances subsequent to quarter end;

During the first seven weeks of 2021, the Company paid off seven convertible notes and replaced some convertible notes with new notes which mature during 2022; and

mPhase expects to continue paying off or replacing convertible notes prior to their eligible conversion dates to prevent any dilution from conversions.

“We’ve spent the first part of 2021 positioning the Company for a number of projects across our business units,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “We have been working to improve our cash flow and capital structure to promote organic growth in our core businesses. These businesses are exceptionally steady, but now we are ready to layer on growth. We have a great technology team in place, so we are working to capture new contracts that will add to our recurring revenue, while expanding our customer base and geographic reach. Although we have achieved recurring profitability, we have significant tax loss carryforwards that will shield us from income taxes for many years to come.”