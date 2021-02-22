 

AEHR Receives Over $1.3 Million in Orders for WaferPak Consumables for Volume Production Test of Electric Vehicle and Data Center Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received orders for its proprietary WaferPak consumables totaling over $1.3 million from existing customers for their installed base of FOX multi-wafer test systems. The orders are for multiple new designs and ramp of volume production test of silicon carbide power semiconductors for electric and hybrid electric vehicles and silicon photonics devices for data center and 5G infrastructure fiber optic transceivers.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are pleased to report these orders for our WaferPak full wafer test and burn-in contactors, which include new designs as well as added production capacity from customers in the silicon carbide and silicon photonics segments.

“These orders reflect multiple new WaferPak design wins for volume production test of silicon carbide power semiconductors for electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Our WaferPaks, in combination with Aehr’s FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in systems, have now been in production and qualified by automotive suppliers for full wafer test of silicon carbide power devices used in electric and hybrid electric vehicle power trains since early 2020. Multiple WaferPak designs that were previously shipped have now been qualified and are ramping in production. We anticipate new production capacity orders over the next year for systems and WaferPaks from our existing as well as new customers for production test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices.

“The silicon carbide semiconductor device market is growing very rapidly and is a new and exciting market opportunity for Aehr and our unique FOX wafer level test solutions. Silicon carbide is exceptionally well suited for high power and particularly high voltage power applications such as the needs of electric and hybrid electric vehicles power trains, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, IT/data center power supplies, and renewable energy power conversion such as wind and solar. Silicon carbide based power transistors used in the power conversion are much more efficient than other semiconductor materials and are extremely reliable. Many companies are making significant investments in silicon carbide and most car manufacturers making electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles are expected to use silicon carbide power devices in the near future.

