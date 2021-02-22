Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with Cámara de Compensación Electrónica (CCE)

Mastercard and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions , today announced that Cámara de Compensación Electrónica (CCE) will utilize the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform to accelerate financial institutions’ access to Mastercard’s Instant Payment Service, the new real-time payments managed service that will enter Industry Testing in Peru later this year.

CCE is the first customer Mastercard and ACI will collaborate on following the announcement of their alliance in September 2020. Mastercard and ACI are working together to offer best-in-class central infrastructure, payments localization and access solutions to central banks, scheme operators, financial institutions, payment service providers, and other organizations launching real-time payments initiatives.

CCE is a private institution that manages the clearing of financial institutions’ transfers, direct debits, credit installments, checks and bills of exchange. It initially launched its real-time payments scheme—Immediate Interbank Transfers (IIT)—in 2016 and is working with Mastercard to fully modernize Peru’s digital payments infrastructure. Today’s announcement means that ACI will combine its payments access and real-time message transformation technology with Mastercard’s Immediate Payments Service, the central infrastructure being deployed as a managed service using the ISO 20022 message standard to deliver an unmatched end-to-end offering for CCE. CCE’s IIT service operates 24/7; its transfers can be performed using internet or mobile banking and are processed in real time.

The ACI Enterprise Payments Platform will operate alongside Mastercard’s Immediate Payments Service to simplify and speed up connectivity for participants to Peru’s new real-time ISO 20022 scheme, ahead of Industry Testing, which will begin later this year. Financial institutions will be able to connect to the new scheme via new, modern APIs.

“The volume of immediate transfers that we process each month has more than quadrupled. In January 2020, we processed 580,000, a number that increased to more than 2.8 million per month by January 2021,” said Martín Santa María, CEO, Cámara de Compensación Electrónica (CCE). “Thanks to the Mastercard and ACI Worldwide partnership, we can exceed this growth, as both consumer and business demand for real-time payments rapidly increases across the country.”