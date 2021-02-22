 

Juggernaut Expands Financing From $1,500,000 to $2,800,000 Due to Strong Demand From Institutions and Key Strategic Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:45  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report its previously announced non-brokered flow through financing consisting of units priced at $0.355 with a two year warrant priced at $0.375 of up to $1,500,000 on February 8th has been increased up to $2,800,000. Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) has agreed to make a strategic investment representing a 9.90% ownership of the Company post funding. As part of the terms, they will also have an option to participate in future financings to maintain their 9.90% interest for a three-year period from the date of closing scheduled for March 5, 2021.

“Crescat is taking an activist approach to investing in the precious metals mining industry today. Our goal at this stage of the cycle is to identify and invest in a portfolio of potentially big, high-grade discoveries in the hands of undervalued juniors where we can help unlock value. We are excited about Juggernaut and the discovery potential of its assets,” remarked Kevin Smith, Crescat’s founder and Chief Investment Officer.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh has taken on the role as special technical advisor to the Company. He is the technical consultant for all Crescat’s gold and silver mining investments. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with more than 30 years of experience including with major gold mining firms Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, and Newmont Mining.

Dr. Hennigh stated “Juggernaut has a portfolio of promising early stage projects in and around the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Funds from this placement will be used to undertake some fundamental exploration work with the aim of quickly generating new drill targets at some of its projects. In particular, the Midas property displays good potential for precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulfide discovery of “Eskay Creek” style. Although a fair amount of geologic work was undertaken at Midas over the past couple years, it is clear that the area of exploration interest is far larger than previously perceived and that the lion’s share of prospectivity remains untested. This is a classic opportunity whereby Crescat applies its friendly activist strategy toward building exploration strategy and helping to capitalize it.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juggernaut Expands Financing From $1,500,000 to $2,800,000 Due to Strong Demand From Institutions and Key Strategic Investors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report its previously announced non-brokered flow through financing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Juggernaut Announces Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for 9.89% Ownership

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
24
Juggernaut Exploration