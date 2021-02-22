 

-Rise in R&D investments, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market by Media Type (Serum Containing Media, Serum Free Media, Stem Cell Media, Specialty Media, Chemically Defined Media, Lysogeny Broth, Custom Media, and Others), Viral Vectors Type (Retroviruses, Lentiviruses, Adenoviruses, Adeno Associated Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Poxvirus, Vaccinia Virus, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global gene therapy cell culture media industry generated $122.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in R&D investments, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, advancements related to gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals, high costs related to gene therapies, and ethical & scientific concerns regarding culture media hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential of the emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • There has been increase in demand for media such as improved protein-free media for growth and development of viral vectors during the pandemic.  
  • The demand of gene and cell therapy for development of Covid-19 vaccine has been increased in clinical trials as many gene therapy companies perceive this as an opportunity to find vaccine.

The chemically defined media segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on media type, the chemically defined media segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research. However, the serum containing media segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its crucial role in drug development and rise in prevalence of cancer globally.

