 

Elanco General Counsel Michael-Bryant Hicks to Depart After Successful Company Stand-Up and Acquisition Completion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the departure of executive vice president Michael-Bryant Hicks (“Hicks”). He joined Elanco in 2018 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary to prepare the company for IPO, build the Legal department structure for the stand-alone company, and complete the successful acquisition of Bayer Animal Health.

“I am grateful to Hicks for his contributions to Elanco, providing the legal expertise we needed to successfully transform into a stand-alone animal health company while completing the industry’s biggest acquisition,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO at Elanco. “His skill set is unique, and I fully support his aspiration to lead other companies through the same type of dynamic transformation Elanco’s undertaken.”

Hicks will depart Elanco on March 2 and the process to backfill the role is currently underway.

“The last three years at Elanco have been some of the most rewarding in my career, with the opportunity to work alongside talented teammates and make significant contributions in the company’s formative years,” said Michael-Bryant Hicks. “I’m looking forward to taking this experience forward to help others navigate these same types of exciting opportunities.”

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose Sustainability/ESG Pledges – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elanco General Counsel Michael-Bryant Hicks to Depart After Successful Company Stand-Up and Acquisition Completion Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the departure of executive vice president Michael-Bryant Hicks (“Hicks”). He joined Elanco in 2018 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary to prepare the company for IPO, build the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Elanco Achieves Important Innovation Milestones, Momentum to Start 2021
18.02.21
Elanco to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
12.02.21
Elanco to Participate in the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit
27.01.21
Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement
26.01.21
Elanco Announces Next Wave of Restructuring to Drive Operational Efficiencies Post Bayer Acquisition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.07.20
2
ELAN FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Elanco Animal Health Incor
07.05.20
13
Elanco Animal Health