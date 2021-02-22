GreenSky to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. GreenSky’s executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows: