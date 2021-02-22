GreenSky to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021
GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. GreenSky’s executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day.
All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows:
Time/Date: 9:00 a.m. ET, March 10, 2021
Dial-in number: (833) 339-0869 (toll-free), (236) 712-2508 (international)
Conference ID: 7089846
A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.
About GreenSky, Inc.
GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, over 3.5 million consumers have financed over $26 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.
