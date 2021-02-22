 

PROS Announces Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that company management will participate virtually in the following investment conferences in March.

JMP Securities Technology Conference
 Stefan Schulz, CFO and Belinda Overdeput, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Monday, March 1, 2021 | Virtual Fireside Chat 1:30 PM - 1:55 PM EST and Investor Meetings

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
 Andres Reiner, President & CEO, Alex Harrington, Vice President of Finance, and Belinda Overdeput, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | Virtual Fireside Chat 10:15 AM - 10:45 AM EST and Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PROS Announces Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for March 2021 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that company management will participate virtually in the following investment conferences in March. JMP Securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
02.02.21
PROS Ramps Airline Group Sales to Accelerate Travel Recovery
27.01.21
PROS Solutions Transform Cathay Pacific Group Travel Sales
26.01.21
PROS Earns Great Place to Work Certification