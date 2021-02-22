Analog Devices Appoints Anelise Sacks as Chief Customer Officer

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI ) has appointed Anelise Sacks as the company’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. An accomplished engineer and semiconductor executive, Sacks brings a unique combination of technical domain and sales expertise to her role. Sacks will oversee the company’s sales, sales enablement, digital marketing, analytics and customer insight teams, with a focus on accelerating ADI’s customer-centric vision by enhancing the overall end-to-end customer experience and expanding ADI’s go-to-market strategies across channels and ecosystems.

“We are pleased to welcome Anelise to ADI,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “Anelise has a proven track record of deep customer engagement and driving business growth in her prior roles as well as a global perspective that will serve our company well.”

“It’s an honor to join ADI at such an important time in the company’s evolution,” said Sacks. “ADI is a purpose-driven company that I have long admired for its passion of solving the most complex customer challenges. I am looking forward to accelerating ADI’s business by building on its long track record of success.”

Sacks joins ADI from Texas Instruments, where she held a variety of leadership roles growing their portfolio of analog, digital and software technologies over the past 15 years. In her expanding business roles, she was responsible for the group’s investment strategy, product roadmap definition, new product and technology development, marketing, systems and application engineering. Prior to joining Texas Instruments, Sacks worked as a research and development engineer at Bosch.

Originally from Brazil, Sacks earned her degree in electric and electronic engineering from the Federal University in Rio de Janeiro. She also holds a Master of Business Administration with merit from the Open University Business School in the U.K. and has executive education from Harvard Business School and INSEAD.

Martin Cotter, ADI’s former Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Digital Marketing, has assumed a new role as Senior Vice President of the Industrial, Consumer and Multi-Markets Business Group.

