Ondas Partners with Rogue Industries to Address US Government and Defense Demand

“We are eager to leverage Rogue’s procurement expertise in the US government and defense markets, where successful contracting is a unique skill. We believe there is a significant market for our software-based radio platform based on prior interest from US government entities and defense contractors. Rogue provides the required experience to allow us to effectively market, sell, and support mission-critical government markets,” said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks, announced today a strategic partnership with Rogue Industries to utilize Rogue’s procurement expertise and capabilities to market and sell Ondas’ MC-IoT platform to US government and defense markets.

The US government, through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), has access to multiple spectrum bands for mission critical voice and data. However, many of the systems used today are based on legacy wireless technologies. Ondas’ software-defined platform allows the government to leap-frog over commercial wireless technology bringing new capabilities and advanced applications to these government bands.

Rogue Industries has more than 30 years of combined subject matter expertise in defense procurement, and specializes across a broad field of communications and weapon systems technologies including working with US Special Operations Command, FEMA, the US Army, US Air Force, US Army Corps of Engineers and the Defense Innovation Unit.

“We believe multiple US government entities can greatly benefit from deploying Ondas’ mission-critical wireless networking platform unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capabilities,” stated David Fondacaro, CEO of Rogue Industries. Prior to Rogue Industries Mr. Fondacaro, an Air Force Veteran, served as an Unlimited Warrant Contracting Officer. “We look forward to an enduring partnership between Ondas and Rogue, which ultimately benefits the men and women who serve our country,” said Christopher Rohe, former Lockheed Martin executive and past President of the National Advanced Mobility Consortium, and an industry/academia leader in research, development, prototyping, and production for manned and unmanned autonomous ground vehicles.