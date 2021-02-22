 

Henry Schein to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will virtually present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 9, 2021, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentation can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.



Henry Schein


ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Winter Storms Across the United States
17.02.21
Henry Schein Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
16.02.21
Henry Schein One Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
10.02.21
Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors
03.02.21
Henry Schein to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10: 00 A.M. ET
01.02.21
Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year
28.01.21
Henry Schein Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

