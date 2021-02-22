 

MSCI to Launch Investment Solutions as a Service in Collaboration with Microsoft

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of investment decision support tools and services, today announced the development of Investment Solutions as a Service for the global investment industry in collaboration with Microsoft Corp. The new service will allow institutional investors to use next generation technologies, advanced analytics and big data to help anticipate and address key strategic and investment challenges.

Built to align long-term technology and data trends with the immediate needs of investors, the service will combine Microsoft’s Cloud and AI technologies with MSCI’s extensive data sets, analytical models and deep expertise of the global investment industry to power next-generation investment decision making.

Investment Solutions as a Service will transform the investment process and experience, beginning with the following services launching in 2021:

  • ESG Solutions as a Service
  • Index Solutions as a Service
  • Data Management Solutions as a Service
  • Investment Analytics Solutions as a Service

The launch of these services reflects the increasing demand for technologies that offer “solutions as a service”, harness big data and provide customized experiences. The solutions are a part of the strategic alliance created between MSCI and Microsoft in 2020 to accelerate innovation in the global investment industry.

“The partnership with Microsoft underscores MSCI’s continued commitment to develop new and innovative investing solutions,” said Henry Fernandez, Chairman and CEO, MSCI. “We have combined Microsoft’s best of breed technology with our robust data and analytical capabilities and rigorous understanding of client challenges to create a suite of services to empower investors. From responding to the historic and unrivalled challenge of climate change, to harnessing the power of big data and innovative analytics, Investment Solutions as a Service is a milestone in powering the next generation of investment decision making.”

“MSCI and Microsoft share a commitment to accelerating innovation in the financial services industry,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “MSCI’s investment solutions, combined with the data and analytics capabilities of Microsoft Azure, will enable investment managers to harness intelligent insights needed to confidently navigate today’s global markets.”

