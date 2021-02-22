 

CBRE Group, Inc. Acquires 35 Percent Interest in Industrious, Leading Provider of Flexible Space Solutions

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced the acquisition of a 35 percent interest in Industrious, a leading provider of premium flexible workplace solutions in the U.S. CBRE is now Industrious’ largest shareholder. In addition, CBRE is expected to acquire an additional 5 percent of Industrious in the coming weeks, which would result in a 40 percent total stake.

The investment significantly increases CBRE’s participation in the flexible workplace sector and positions the company to meet rising demand from occupiers for agile space solutions — a trend that is being accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent CBRE surveys show that 86% of its occupier clients, which include many of the world’s largest global corporations, plan to incorporate flex office space in their real estate strategies, and 82% will favor buildings that offer a flex-office component.

Under the agreement, two CBRE executives — President & CEO Bob Sulentic and Global Chief Investment Officer Emma Giamartino — will join Industrious’ Board of Directors. As part of the transaction, CBRE’s flexible-space solutions offering, Hana, will be merged into Industrious. Industrious has more than 100 locations in more than 50 U.S. cities and specializes in asset-lite flexible workplace operating models.

CBRE acquired its 35% ownership in Industrious in the form of primary and secondary shares. The consideration includes approximately $200 million in cash and the transfer of Hana.

“Our investment in Industrious is consistent with our view that flexible office space is playing an increasingly central role in companies’ occupancy strategies and aligns us with an exceptional operator and an outstanding leadership team that is executing a great strategy,” Mr. Sulentic said. “We have been building our Hana flex-space business expressly to meet the flex-space opportunity and Industrious now enables us to capitalize on it at scale with a portfolio of well-situated units in key markets.”

“Industrious is committed to being the voice that matters most in the future of work, and we share a vision with CBRE for delivering market-leading workplace experiences on a global scale,” said Jamie Hodari, Co-Founder and CEO of Industrious. “This investment grew out of a shared understanding that neither of our organizations can fulfill that vision alone. It’s a tremendous moment for Industrious to get this vote of confidence, and we look forward to expanding what we can do for our customers while keeping the same commitment to the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.”

