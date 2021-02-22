 

SolarWinds Announces Earnings Call Time Change Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call to Occur on Thursday, February 25 at 7:30 AM CT

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it will host its earnings conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT. There is no change to the dial-in information.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT) on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and its business at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A live webcast of the call and materials presented during the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (833) 968-2238 and internationally at +1 (825) 312-2061. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

