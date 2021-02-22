Elys Game Technology Extends Partnership with Sportradar to Provide Live U.S. Sports Data on its Betting Platform

Under the terms of the new agreement, Elys will gain access to official pre-game and in-play data for major U.S. sports from Sportradar. This new partnership affords Elys the ability to offer a wide array of live, in-game wagering options at its planned future U.S. retail sports betting locations, commencing in Washington DC, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS) , an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it extended its strategic partnership with Sportradar, the leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, ahead of the launch of its sports betting platform in the U.S.

Matteo Monteverdi, CEO and President of Elys Game Technology, Corp., stated, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Sportradar to include industry-leading U.S. sports data for live in-game wagers on our sports betting platforms. The new agreement further enhances our product portfolio for live streaming sporting events and should open up new opportunities in the sizable U.S. sports betting market ahead of our scheduled first U.S. deployment in Washington DC. According to Morgan Stanley, the U.S. sports betting market is expected to generate nearly $7 billion in revenue by 2025. We believe that Sportradar’s cutting edge technology, superior data and analytics will enable us to execute our vision of building a premier, end-to-end sports betting solution for European and North American gaming operators.”

Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer of Sportradar, stated, “We’ve been long-time partners with Elys, a trusted provider of innovative wagering solution services within the European market. This expansion of our partnership in the U.S. is a natural next step given Elys’ growth trajectory. We look forward to working together and bringing a unique betting experience for Elys’ loyal customers for the upcoming future sports seasons.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 720,000 matches annually across 75 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com