 

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Reports Net Sales and Earnings for the Fourth Quarter; Earnings Continue to Grow

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) reported a year over year decrease in its net sales and net income for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, but growth in earnings from last quarter. The Company continues the streak of being profitable for the 70th quarter in a row.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $8,597,794 compared to $10,929,061 for the same period last year, a decrease of 21%. Income before taxes for Q4 2020 was $919,734 compared to $1,795,737 for the same quarter in 2020, a decrease of 49%. Net income for this period was $909,476 (or $0.0284 per share), compared to $1,422,805 (or $0.0444 per share) for the same quarter a year ago, a decrease of 36%.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $31,815,652 compared to $42,551,202 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 25%. Income before taxes for 2020 was $2,311,034, compared to the 2019 figure of $8,181,402, a decrease of 72%. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,022,458 (or $0.0631 per share), compared to $6,484,997 (or $0.2022 per share) for the same period a year ago, a decrease of 69%.

Tim Anderson, President and CEO of Armanino Foods stated, “We are pleased that our profits for the fourth quarter continued to grow versus the third quarter, 2020. This growth was largely attributable to our ability to control our overall costs and expenses. Specifically, this included efforts to control our promotional and G&A spending. Furthermore, investments in technology to improve manufacturing efficiencies continue to reduce our relative production costs, offset by the effect of selling a larger mix of higher cost products. We also continued to benefit from various cost cutting measures put in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Additionally, prior year investments in tax strategies materialized this quarter and lowered our overall annual tax rate.”

Anderson continued, “We continue to make investments to reposition the Company for recovery from the current economic environment for sustained future growth with an eye towards new products, new markets, and potential acquisitions. Given our financial resources, the strength of our brand, and proven track record of management excellence, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term vision for the Company despite the current economic environment.”

Wertpapier


