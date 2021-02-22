Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 22.02.2021, 14:00 | 21 | 0 | 0 22.02.2021, 14:00 | Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of December 31, 2020. Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Net Assets $ 522,785,517 * $ 668,222,187 $ 711,820,128 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a) $ 5.50 $ 5.27 $ 5.56 Market Price Per Share $ 4.95 $ 4.90 $ 5.07 Premium / (Discount) (10.00)% (7.02)% (8.81)% Outstanding Shares 95,099,215 * 126,798,953 127,949,535 Total Net Investment Income (b) $ 8,392,279 $ 10,158,438 $ 10,538,769 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b) $ 26,701,059 $ 18,644,508 $ 9,940,700 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b) $ 35,093,338 $ 28,802,946 $ 20,479,469 Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (b) $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b) $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b) $ 0.37 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



