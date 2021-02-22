 

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2020

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of December 31, 2020.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
Total Net Assets

$ 522,785,517

*

$ 668,222,187

$ 711,820,128

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)

$ 5.50

$ 5.27

$ 5.56

Market Price Per Share

$ 4.95

$ 4.90

$ 5.07

Premium / (Discount)

(10.00)%

(7.02)%

(8.81)%

Outstanding Shares

95,099,215

*

126,798,953

127,949,535

  Total Net Investment Income (b)

$ 8,392,279

$ 10,158,438

$ 10,538,769

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$ 26,701,059

$ 18,644,508

$ 9,940,700

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$ 35,093,338

$ 28,802,946

$ 20,479,469

  Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (b)

$ 0.09

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$ 0.28

$ 0.15

$ 0.08

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$ 0.37

Wertpapier


