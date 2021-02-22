Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2020
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of December 31, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Total Net Assets
|
$ 522,785,517
|*
|
$ 668,222,187
$ 711,820,128
$ 5.50
$ 5.27
$ 5.56
$ 4.95
$ 4.90
$ 5.07
(10.00)%
(7.02)%
(8.81)%
95,099,215
126,798,953
127,949,535
$ 8,392,279
$ 10,158,438
$ 10,538,769
$ 26,701,059
$ 18,644,508
$ 9,940,700
$ 35,093,338
$ 28,802,946
$ 20,479,469
$ 0.09
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.28
$ 0.15
$ 0.08
$ 0.37
|
