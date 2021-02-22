 

Update On IGC’s Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) is pleased to announce the progress of its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based phase 1 clinical trial, which was approved to proceed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on July 30, 2020, as previously disclosed.

On February 11, 2021, the Company completed administering the first of three levels of dosing of IGC-AD1, the Company’s cannabinoid-based investigational new drug, on the first five of twelve patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The Company continues to enroll the remaining patients.

Enrolling patients and commencing the trial involves obtaining Informed Consent, conducting neurological exams, and conducting initial blood tests, among others, to identify inclusion and exclusion criteria to ensure that patients meet the enrollment requirements.

Once enrolled, patients undergo additional blood draws to assess variations of the gene CYP2C9. Follow-up blood draws continue thereafter at specific time intervals to assess the amount of formulation in the patient’s system and the amount of time it takes patients to metabolize the active ingredients (pharmacokinetics) in IGC-AD1.

Through this data, we hope to map variations of CYP2C9 to the metabolization of the active ingredients in IGC-AD1, including THC (pharmacogenetics). For example, we hope to learn how fast, or how slow, an elderly patient with Alzheimer’s and a specific variation of CYP2C9 metabolizes THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. This is an important insight into drug interaction, as the gene CYP2C9 makes an enzyme that metabolizes THC as well as about 100 medications, including a broad spectrum of medicines prescribed for pain, cholesterol, and seizures, among others.

“While it has taken a long time to get to this trial, with many hurdles crossed along the way, including restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are excited to have begun administering IGC-AD1, which uses a plant-derived cannabinoid, in an active trial. While others have focused on CBD (cannabidiol), the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, our trial is focused on THC, the psychoactive component. There is no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but we believe that THC, in combination with other drugs, may help with the management of Alzheimer’s patients, improve patient lifestyle, and bring a certain degree of relief for their caregivers,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update On IGC’s Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s Patients India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) is pleased to announce the progress of its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based phase 1 clinical trial, which was approved to proceed by the U.S. Food and Drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
HydraFacial, a Beauty Health Company, Announces 2020 Preliminary Net Sales
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update