 

The ODP Corporation Teams Up with Microsoft to Transform How Businesses Buy and Sell

Business Wire
22.02.2021   

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that ODP is expanding its longstanding relationship with Microsoft to drive growth and efficiencies across both shared and new B2B customers.

As part of the collaboration, ODP will leverage Microsoft Azure to migrate existing workloads and legacy systems to Azure. ODP is working to bring the power of ODP’s new digital procurement technology platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers to help them realize immediate purchase savings and procurement automation.

“This collaboration is further proof that ODP is evolving into a leading B2B company,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of The ODP Corporation. “By combining ODP’s broad reach to B2B customers, advanced distribution capabilities, and new technology platform development, with Microsoft Azure capabilities and technology know-how, we are going to market with solutions to help customers grow.”

“We believe in the potential that ODP’s digital procurement platform can bring to organizations of all sizes,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. “We’re pleased to be on this journey with ODP and are looking forward to empowering customers together in the years ahead.”

ODP recently announced that technology veteran Prentis Wilson joined the organization to help drive the company’s transformation, leading the new technology business focused on transforming B2B sourcing, purchasing, and supply chain for suppliers and buyers.

“B2B purchasing is rapidly moving online and procurement organizations of all sizes are embracing digital sourcing and purchasing. Suppliers need B2B-grade eCommerce technology and nimble supply chains to remain competitive,” said Wilson. “Partnering with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, ODP and its customers – buyers and suppliers alike – can quickly grow and scale efficiently.”

To learn more about The ODP Corporation, visit investor.theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



