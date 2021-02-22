 

Forterra Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Quikrete

Forterra Shareholders to Receive $24.00 Per Share in Cash

IRVING, Texas and ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Quikrete Holdings, Inc. (“Quikrete”) will acquire all outstanding shares of Forterra for $24.00 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $2.74 billion, including outstanding debt.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Forterra Board of Directors, represents a premium of approximately 38.5% to Forterra’s 90-day volume-weighted average share price on February 19, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Forterra will become a privately held company.

“Forterra and Quikrete are an ideal strategic fit, and this combination is a natural next step for our company, enabling us to better serve our customers across the company on their concrete projects from start to finish. We are excited to grow our capabilities in the potable water distribution market through Forterra’s well-respected U.S. Pipe business,” said Will Magill, CEO of Quikrete Holdings, Inc. “We are excited to welcome the Forterra team and bring our two great companies together.”

“We are pleased to announce this transaction with Quikrete, which delivers a compelling cash premium to our shareholders,” said Forterra CEO Karl Watson, Jr. “We admire Quikrete’s impressive 80 year history and commitment to delivering superior service and products to customers. Over the past two years, we have made significant progress executing on our five improvement pillars of safety, plant-level operational discipline, enhanced commercial capabilities, working capital efficiency, and general and administrative expense effectiveness. Today’s announcement advances that progress and is a testament to our team members’ hard work and commitment to Forterra. We look forward to working with Quikrete to build on our positive momentum and achieve even greater success together.”

“Following a thorough review of the opportunities available to Forterra to deliver the greatest value to shareholders, the Forterra Board of Directors unanimously determined that entering into this agreement with Quikrete and becoming a private company again is the best path forward to maximize value,” said Chris Meyer, Chairman of the Forterra Board. “The transaction with Quikrete represents an exciting new chapter for Forterra – one that could not have been achieved without the leadership from the entire management team and the dedication of all Forterra team members.”

15.02.21
Forterra Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

29.07.20
Forterra Inc. - zukünftiger Leader im Bereich Wasser- und Abwassermanagement