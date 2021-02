First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

Resumes Stock Repurchase Program

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on April 13, 2021 to common stockholders of record on March 26, 2021 and will represent the 153rd consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.



In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on the Company’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FMBIP) and Series C (NASDAQ: FMBIO). The dividends are payable on May 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2021.