Genmab Announces Appointment of Tahamtan Ahmadi to Newly Created Position of Chief Medical Officer, Head of Experimental Medicines

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 22, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that Tahamtan Ahmadi, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Head of Experimental Medicines effective March 1, 2021. Dr. Tahi Ahmadi joined Genmab in 2017 and previously served as Genmab’s Senior Vice President, Head of Oncology. In this new role, Dr. Ahmadi will lead research, discovery, regulatory and medical activities. He joins the Executive Management Team of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jan van de Winkel, Chief Development Officer Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pagano, and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Mancini.

Based in Genmab’s New Jersey, U.S. office, Dr. Ahmadi has been instrumental in the scale up of the fully integrated R&D enterprise within Genmab, and he will serve the key role of Chief Medical Officer as Genmab continues its journey towards a leading fully integrated biotech innovation powerhouse. Before joining Genmab, Dr. Ahmadi was head of experimental medicine and early development oncology at Janssen, where he led the global development of daratumumab including clinical R&D and medical affairs strategy. A hematologist/oncologist by training, he holds an M.D. from the University of Cologne and a Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Freiburg.