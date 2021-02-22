Genmab Announces Appointment of Tahamtan Ahmadi to Newly Created Position of Chief Medical Officer, Head of Experimental Medicines
Company Announcement
COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 22, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that Tahamtan Ahmadi, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Head of Experimental Medicines effective March 1, 2021. Dr. Tahi Ahmadi joined Genmab in 2017 and previously served as Genmab’s Senior Vice President, Head of Oncology. In this new role, Dr. Ahmadi will lead research, discovery, regulatory and medical activities. He joins the Executive Management Team of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jan van de Winkel, Chief Development Officer Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pagano, and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Mancini.
Based in Genmab’s New Jersey, U.S. office, Dr. Ahmadi has been instrumental in the scale up of the fully integrated R&D enterprise within Genmab, and he will serve the key role of Chief Medical Officer as Genmab continues its journey towards a leading fully integrated biotech innovation powerhouse. Before joining Genmab, Dr. Ahmadi was head of experimental medicine and early development oncology at Janssen, where he led the global development of daratumumab including clinical R&D and medical affairs strategy. A hematologist/oncologist by training, he holds an M.D. from the University of Cologne and a Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Freiburg.
“As we continue to evolve and grow our organization, I am delighted that Tahi will take on this exciting new role and further strengthen Genmab’s very strong Executive Management Team. Given his proven track record of drug development leadership and innovative thinking, I am confident that Tahi will effectively drive our R&D teams alongside Judith to deliver on our promise to create, develop and bring truly differentiated next-generation antibody medicines to cancer patients,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.”
About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of multiple approved antibody therapeutics that are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop, and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next-generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data sciences and strategic partnerships. To create novel therapies, Genmab utilizes its next-generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative company culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline consists of modified antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.
