Cytta CEO Announces Great Strides in SUPR and IGAN Product Development and Market Introductions

Las Vegas , Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  --Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta’s CEO, Gary Campbell is pleased to share the following open letter to all shareholders.  The letter provides an update on Cytta Corp. product development, business operations and partnership activities in conjunction with future plans for making the Company a success as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 and beyond.


Dear Cytta Corp. Shareholders and Supporters;

Initially I want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we dealt with the extreme difficulties of operating Cytta during the pandemic. We were subjected to multiple challenges not the least of which were travel and demonstration issues along with various supply chain disruptions. Our Team has been diligently busy showcasing multiple use case demonstrations for our technology featuring the new IGAN Incident Command Vehicle, while coordinating and assisting First Responders and Emergency workers with social distancing, COVID-19 vaccination programs, and remote provision of emergency services to keep workers safe.  

Let me now take this opportunity to share with you the tremendous progress of Cytta this past year and the exciting enhancements to our SUPR Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) proprietary compression technology and the IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) video and audio omnidirectional connectivity solution.  We have unlocked greater capabilities, created easier connectivity, and generated global interest for our uniquely scalable platforms that offer multiple advantages!

As video resolution increases, the compression technology market has evolved remarkably in the past three years, consistent with our strategic plan. Experience now shows the Cytta SUPR platform is a paradigm shifting compression platform for HD, 4K and higher resolution capabilities, giving the consumer, industry and government unprecedented access to high resolution video streaming technological innovation. SUPR Compression embedded in any hardware or software unlocks the highest quality video streaming capabilities with ultra-low latency, bandwidth and power consumption.

