 

Celldex Therapeutics to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for fourteen days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 433-3161
scavanaugh@celldex.com




