 

Gold Bull Commences Drilling at Sandman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that surface drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Sandman Project (“Sandman” or the “Project”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The Company has defined 42 drill hole targets for approximately 8000 meters. The Company has commenced with a Phase 1 RC drill program consisting of 3000m for 17 drill holes.

  • Phase 1 RC drill program will comprise of 17 high priority drill holes for 3000m:
    • 1500m of resource development drilling aimed at extending known resources
    • 1500m of exploration drilling, testing undrilled targets

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

Our team is excited to drill test numerous high priority gold targets in our maiden drill program. We look forward to reporting our first lab results in about 4 weeks from now for the 1st hole which is designed to test the depth extension of gold mineralization that remains open at depth at our Abel Knol resource.

Background

New Frontier Drilling has been awarded the contract to safely complete the Phase 1 drill program. The purpose of the proposed drill campaign will be twofold, to verify and possibly extend known mineralisation and to test areas immediately along trend from existing resources via exploration step-out holes. The initial program will comprise a roughly 3,000m rotary circulation (RC) program. A second phase of drilling for 5000m will commence after laboratory results have been received from the first phase.

The program will consist of 17 angled drill holes that range from 70 to 250m depth with an average depth of ~175m (Figure 1). Roughly half of the total meters (10 of 17 proposed holes) are intended to explore and potentially expand known mineral resource areas including some historical high-grade intercepts. This group of holes will target all four resource areas, including North Hill, Silica Ridge, SE Pediment, as well as Abel Knoll. At Abel Knoll, a proposed hole (AK21-001) will extend to at least 250m depth and is designed to test a historical drill hole (AK06-0023) that ended in mineralization (~9 m of 6.32 g/t Au at 189m, including ~1.5m of 9.61 g/t Au at 197m (end of hole); Figure 3).

