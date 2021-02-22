 

Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Acquisition fills oxygen and nitrogen generation technology gap and expands sales and service network in Europe, Middle East and Africa

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, is pleased to announce today the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Inmatec Gase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, Inmatec GmbH and Inmatec Gas Technology FZC RAK (collectively, “Inmatec”).

Inmatec is a leading manufacturer of on-site nitrogen and oxygen generators. With innovative stationary and mobile plants, the company is setting new standards in the on-site production of nitrogen and oxygen. Inmatec’s N2 and O2 product lines with PSA or membrane-based technologies offers solutions to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. In addition, the company provides customer-specific solutions for a range of N2 and O2 applications as part of its special plant construction.

Inmatec positions Xebec to execute and accelerate its distributed renewable and low carbon gas strategy. The acquisition of new oxygen and nitrogen generation technologies, and the access to new markets and service capabilities, will enable Xebec to bring cost-effective gas supply to customers around the world. Specifically, the acquisition is expected to, among other things:

  • position Xebec as a worldwide leader in on-site nitrogen and oxygen generation products
  • create new growth opportunities by bringing products to North America
  • expand the Cleantech Service Network in Europe and gain entry into the German hydrogen and renewable natural gas markets
  • access to an established network of over 40 worldwide distribution partners
  • exposure to the fast-growing medical oxygen market

"Inmatec marks an important milestone for Xebec in expanding its technologies and presence throughout Europe and the Middle East," said Kurt Sorschak, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Inmatec has a unique portfolio of products that complements our other gas generation products in hydrogen and renewable natural gas. Their large customer base offers opportunities in cross-selling other products within our company portfolio. Inmatec also ensures that we have the relevant products and continue to build a robust reference base for distributed gas generation. Ultimately, their strong presence in Europe, Middle East, and Africa will help us scale our existing sales and service efforts in these regions.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec Acquisition fills oxygen and nitrogen generation technology gap and expands sales and service network in Europe, Middle East and AfricaMONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Xebec Launches Hydrogen Supply Strategy in the United Kingdom
12.02.21
Xebec Announces Organizational Changes
11.02.21
Xebec Announces Hydrogen Order for FuelCell Energy's Port of Long Beach Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
234
Xebec Adsorption - ein aufsteigender Stern am Cleantech Himmel? Renewable Gas und Wasserstoff