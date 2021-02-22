 

Viridian Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will present a company overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: SVB Leerink 10TH Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 (Virtual)
Date:  Wednesday, February 24TH
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. EST 
   
Event:  Cowen 41ST Annual Health Care Conference 2021 (Virtual)
Date: Wednesday, March 3RD
Presentation Time: 11:40 a.m. EST 
   
Event:  Oppenheimer 31ST Annual Healthcare Conference 2021 (Virtual)
Date: Tuesday, March 16TH
Presentation Time:  11:20 a.m. EST

Webcast information for these events will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentations will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following each live event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and our programs at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Viridian’s expectation, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future research and clinical development plans and the potential commencement of the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial and the timing for any of these events. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Viridian’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 12, 2020 and in other filings Viridian makes with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Viridian Contacts:

Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media:
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
PR@viridiantherapeutics.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viridian Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin