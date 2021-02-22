 

Colliers Rebrands Subsidiary to Colliers Engineering & Design

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

TORONTO AND RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the rebranding of its subsidiary, Maser Consulting, to Colliers Engineering & Design to better align with its highly-recognized global brand and platform.

Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Founded in 1984, Colliers Engineering & Design employs more than 1,000 professionals operating from 36 offices throughout the United States and is led by an experienced leadership team who holds a significant equity in the business under Colliers’ unique partnership philosophy.

“Colliers Engineering & Design offers an essential, highly valued and recurring service within our Outsourcing & Advisory segment. Expanding our expertise, market knowledge and service capabilities in existing and new markets will allow us to continue exceeding client expectations in the years to come,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Head, Strategic Investments | Global of Colliers.

“Whether our client is a real estate owner, institution, government agency, contractor or consultant, our experienced professionals pride themselves on providing creative, customized and collaborative solutions to maximize the potential of client’s projects,” said Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO, Colliers Engineering & Design. “Moving forward, we are excited to leverage Colliers’ well-known and respected global platform, relationships and resources to assist our clients to fully optimize their opportunities and aspirations.”

“We are proud to be transitioning our longtime brand to Colliers,” said Richard Maser, Colliers Engineering & Design, Chairman. “As an essential part of the Colliers global service offering, our team shares its enterprising culture, partnership philosophy, decentralized management style and access to capital, which has already allowed us to accelerate our growth.”

About Colliers Engineering & Design
Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with 36 offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including civil/site, transportation, geospatial/survey, infrastructure, governmental, geotechnical/environmental, telecommunications and utilities. We employ over 1,000 talented professionals who utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at http://colliersengineering.com/.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Elias Mulamoottil
Head, Strategic Investments | Global
(416) 960-9500

Kevin L. Haney, PE
President and CEO | Colliers Engineering & Design
(732) 383-1950




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colliers Rebrands Subsidiary to Colliers Engineering & Design TORONTO AND RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the rebranding of its subsidiary, Maser Consulting, to Colliers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Colliers Named one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2021
11.02.21
Colliers Reports Better Than Anticipated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results