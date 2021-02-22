Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, a virtual event taking place March 1-4, 2021.



Kronos Bio President and CEO Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the “Novel Oncology Targets” panel discussion at the Monday, March 1, at 1:20 p.m. ET. The panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees. Members of the management team will also host meetings with investors on March 2 and March 3.