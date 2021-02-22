 

Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, a virtual event taking place March 1-4, 2021.

Kronos Bio President and CEO Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the “Novel Oncology Targets” panel discussion at the Monday, March 1, at 1:20 p.m. ET. The panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees. Members of the management team will also host meetings with investors on March 2 and March 3.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Company contact:
Stephanie Yao
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-525-6605
syao@kronosbio.com

Investors:
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
kronosbio@argotpartners.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy
W2O
949-903-4750
sseapy@purecommunications.com




Disclaimer

