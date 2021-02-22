 

Cue Biopharma to Present at the 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma, will deliver an oral presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference on February 25, 2021.

Presentation Details
Title: Next Generation Synthetic Vaccines
Immuno-STATs: Drugging the Tumor-specific T-cell Repertoire
Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EST

Dr. Suri will present an overview of the Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform and its next generation derivative, Neo-STAT. He will also highlight the IL-2 based CUE-100 series Immuno-STATs exemplified by CUE-101, the Company’s lead clinical candidate for HPV+ R/M HNSCC and CUE-102, our second drug program designed to target Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) specific T cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematological cancers. The overview will include data supporting mechanistic advantages of the Immuno-STAT and Neo-STAT approach to targeting and activating disease-relevant T cells directly in the patient’s body.

Panel Details
Title: Vaccine Expert Discussion
Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EST

About Immuno-STAT
The company’s Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) biologics are designed for targeted modulation of disease-associated T cells in the areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. Each of our biologic drugs is designed using our proprietary scaffold comprising: 1) a pMHC to provide selectivity through interaction with the T cell receptor (TCR), and 2) a unique co-stimulatory signaling molecule to modulate the activity of the target T cells.

The simultaneous engagement of co-regulatory molecules and pMHC binding mimics the signals delivered by antigen presenting cells (APCs) to T cells during a natural immune response. This design enables Immuno-STAT biologics to engage with the T cell population of interest, resulting in highly targeted T cell modulation. Because our drug candidates are delivered directly in the patient’s body (in vivo), they are fundamentally different from other T cell therapeutic approaches that require the patients’ T cells to be extracted, modified outside the body (ex vivo), and reinfused.

17.02.21
Cue Biopharma Announces Appointment of Matteo Levisetti, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development
08.02.21
Cue Biopharma Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Study of CUE-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-line Treatment for HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer