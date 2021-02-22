Cue Biopharma to Present at the 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma, will deliver an oral presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the 7 th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference on February 25, 2021.

Dr. Suri will present an overview of the Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform and its next generation derivative, Neo-STAT. He will also highlight the IL-2 based CUE-100 series Immuno-STATs exemplified by CUE-101, the Company’s lead clinical candidate for HPV+ R/M HNSCC and CUE-102, our second drug program designed to target Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) specific T cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematological cancers. The overview will include data supporting mechanistic advantages of the Immuno-STAT and Neo-STAT approach to targeting and activating disease-relevant T cells directly in the patient’s body.

Panel Details

Title: Vaccine Expert Discussion

Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EST

About Immuno-STAT

The company’s Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) biologics are designed for targeted modulation of disease-associated T cells in the areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. Each of our biologic drugs is designed using our proprietary scaffold comprising: 1) a pMHC to provide selectivity through interaction with the T cell receptor (TCR), and 2) a unique co-stimulatory signaling molecule to modulate the activity of the target T cells.

The simultaneous engagement of co-regulatory molecules and pMHC binding mimics the signals delivered by antigen presenting cells (APCs) to T cells during a natural immune response. This design enables Immuno-STAT biologics to engage with the T cell population of interest, resulting in highly targeted T cell modulation. Because our drug candidates are delivered directly in the patient’s body (in vivo), they are fundamentally different from other T cell therapeutic approaches that require the patients’ T cells to be extracted, modified outside the body (ex vivo), and reinfused.