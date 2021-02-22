 

BOK Financial names new managing director of loan syndications

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) announced today that Kaushik Ponnusamy has been named the successor to retiring Evans Swann and will assume the role of managing director of loan syndications for the organization. Ponnusamy will lead the firm’s existing team of high-quality syndicators and oversee multi-bank marketing efforts across the company from the organization’s office in Dallas.

“Kaushik is acutely aligned with the BOK Financial vision of syndications,” said Scott Andrews, senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Commercial Division. “Since joining BOK Financial, Kaushik’s contributions to our syndication effort have been remarkable. I have full confidence in his ability to further our relationship-driven approach, reinforcing the team’s role as a value-added partner in the strategy and execution of multi-bank credit facilities.”

Ponnusamy brings significant expertise to the role, with extensive experience syndicating loans across all disciplines of commercial lending, arranging billions of dollars in bank loan financings. He joined BOK Financial in 2017 and was instrumental in growing the firm’s syndications efforts within the Commercial Real Estate line of business. In 2020 BOK Financial was ranked the number 10 CRE bookrunner by number of deals, placing more than $550 million in CRE transactional volume (source: REFINITIV, 2021). Ponnusamy will continue to structure, originate, and distribute multi-bank transactions across all industries, and further develop BOK Financial’s capital markets capabilities.

Prior to his time with BOK Financial, Ponnusamy spent nearly a decade with regional bank syndications desks and understands the uniqueness and opportunities associated with syndicated finance in the middle market space. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, College of Business.

About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

