 

Barrel Energy Announces Entry into Share Purchase Agreement for Strategic Investment and Development Plan with Flote

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce pleased to announce the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Flote App Inc. (“Flote”), the designers of advance social media, virtual reality and cryptocoin platforms.

In consideration for the share purchase agreement, Barrel’s per share purchase price is based upon specific pre-market valuations of Flote and the Company will be entitled to acquire an aggregate of 45% equity into the cutting-edge company by way of two tiered tranches.

Flote are the creators of a massive new Social Network system built on respect for each user’s personal data, privacy and pocketbook. The all-encompassing Flote platform fully delivers on the internet’s promise of a wholly connected community without big tech censorship, murky guidelines, and infringement. On Flote, people can regain their privacy, express themselves freely, build communities, chat, text and earn digital money by engagement or providing valuable content. The powerful platform provides a valuable marketspace with multi-currency wallets and more ways for content providers and creators to monetize their goods and services, even including their content from third-party social applications like Facebook or Twitter.

Barrel’s first tranche of Common shares, equal to a 25% interest in the equity of Flote, is based upon a $10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Dollars) valuation; and the second tranche of Common shares of the Company, equal to a further 20% interest, is based upon a $30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Dollars) valuation for Flote. Barrel has already executed and delivered the first portion of the initial 25% tranche.
  
As Flote ramps up its marketing and development it will move some operations into the Barrel Technology Center. Flote has also developed a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain which will be integral part of the entire Flote social ecosystem, fully able to support fast and autonomous business or personal monetary transactions.

Flote’s advanced factory of developers are also currently working on gaming systems with integrated online wallets within a Virtual Reality environment. Flote has now launched the website www.FloteFactory.com and can be followed on Twitter @floteofficial.

Barrel and Flote are currently planning real world applications for a digital coin that will be integral to the expanding green energy sector. The use of ‘Green Coin’ could serve as a boom to Lithium explorers, producers, exporters and importers that could rely on upon a powerful digital currency of trade that replaces the world of the Petro-dollar. Decentralized finance with digital tokens offers optimal flexibility and global use. The Barrel and Flote team up is committed to create a new ecosystem that would benefit green energy assets with a smart contract led liquidity pool that could bypass conventional finance instruments and the inflationary fluctuations of fiat currencies.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barrel Energy Announces Entry into Share Purchase Agreement for Strategic Investment and Development Plan with Flote LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce pleased to announce the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Flote App Inc. (“Flote”), the designers of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Barrel Energy Appoints Stuart Hensman to Board of Directors
10.02.21
Barrel Energy Signs MOU for Lithium Battery Production in India and North America
08.02.21
Barrel Energy to Open Technology Center in Nevada
28.01.21
Update: Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling
28.01.21
Barrel Energy to Provide Tech Space for Lithium Battery Recycling

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
23
Hallo,wie ist Eure Meinung zu der Aktie ?