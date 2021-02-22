Kevin Diamond Joins PLBY Group as Chief Digital Officer

E-Commerce & Technology Veteran Joins Management Team

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the appointment of Kevin Diamond to newly created role of Chief Digital Officer, reporting directly to Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, which begins on February 24, 2021, Mr. Diamond will be responsible for expanding PLBY Group’s global digital commerce business, elevating the Company’s global digital experience, and strengthening its technology infrastructure underpinning.



Mr. Diamond joins PLBY Group from Forever 21, where he served as the Head of Global E-Commerce, responsible for the company’s more than $700 million global digital commerce business, its product and technology function, and all digital marketing and commerce operations. Previously, Mr. Diamond served as Chief Technology Officer of The Black Tux from September 2015 through February 2018, where he helped the company achieve rapid revenue growth and valuation expansion. Prior to that, Mr. Diamond ran M&A and technology strategy for Nordstrom, and was the CTO for NordstromRack.com. Kevin joined Nordstrom through the acquisition of the company he co-founded, HauteLook. Under Kevin’s leadership, HauteLook and NordstromRack.com achieved over $750M in gross sales annually during his tenure. At HauteLook, Mr. Diamond oversaw the digital commerce business, and its product and technology function.

“Kevin brings a phenomenal track record building superior digital commerce businesses that drive enormous consumer engagement and rapid revenue growth, and we are thrilled to bring him on board to supercharge our global digital commerce and direct-to-consumer ambitions,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group. “Kevin’s unique experience managing global digital commerce operations, developing scalable technology platforms, and generating huge consumer engagement growth perfectly position him to spearhead many of our organic and inorganic growth plans that will drive immediate and long-term shareholder value.”