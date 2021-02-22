 

Verizon expands its customer experience and contact center portfolio with Genesys Cloud

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As contact centers are relying on digital, remote-first operations, today Verizon Business announced the addition of Genesys Cloud, as part of the company’s global customer experience and contact center offerings.

The solution, a cloud-based Contact Center as a Service from Genesys, offers businesses the ability to deliver brand-defining customer experiences (CX) on an end-to-end, cloud-based platform with remote access that takes advantage of Verizon’s award winning network.

The Verizon Business customer experience portfolio also includes Genesys Engage subscriptions to provide a path from on-premises to hybrid cloud and public or private cloud deployments.

Contact center solutions are being reimagined to address the multi-experience that converges the customer experience, employee experience, and user experience to transform business outcomes. Genesys Cloud enables organizations to maintain a human connection based on how the customer chooses to engage—whether a call or via a digital channel such as text, chat, or social media.

As contact centers are relying on digital, remote-first operations, Genesys Cloud allows remote agents to access the solution’s full breadth of capabilities wherever they work, driving enhanced workforce engagement.

“Verizon has a long history of delivering successful customer experience solutions with Genesys,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President of Global Enterprise at Verizon Business. “As enterprises look to CX to differentiate themselves, an all-in-one contact center platform that can scale and quickly enable new features across digital channels for agents can transform business outcomes. Genesys Cloud provides an excellent platform to manage a remote workforce with the added benefit of automation, AI, and chatbots delivering a streamlined customer-first user experience.”

“The partnership between Verizon and Genesys is longstanding. By providing access to the next-generation Genesys products, Verizon is providing a bridge to existing Genesys customers on Verizon. At the same time, customers will benefit from next-generation capability. It’s a win-win-win for customers, Genesys and Verizon,” said Mary Wardley, IDC, Program Vice President, Customer Care, and CRM.

Verizon Business has extensive experience helping customers transition to cloud-based contact center platforms that offer personalized interactions via multi-experience outcomes. As a Genesys Gold Partner for 25 years, Verizon has helped enterprises accelerate the digital transformation of their customer experience with Genesys contact center solutions. Verizon’s IP Contact Center inbound service provides connectivity to the Genesys Cloud which simplifies and speeds implementation.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

