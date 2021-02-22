 

Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces C$1.5 Million Non - Brokered Private Placement

  • GameOn is planning to list in Q1, 2021.
  • GameOn has recently strategically beefed up its Board and Advisory Council bringing on noted and respected colleagues in the sports, entertainment, gaming and wagering spaces: J Moses, a respected game industry veteran who also served as an advisor for the sports wagering platform Bet.Works (recently acquired by Ballys), Mike Vorhaus, seed investor at DraftKings and Skillz, Sean Hurley, previously served as Head of Sportsbook at DraftKings and Sabrina Carrozza, a communications consultant who represents some of the biggest brands in sports, media and technology.
  • GameOn will be the next Victory Square portfolio company going public, following FansUnite Entertainment Inc. which was successfully listed on the CSE in May 2020 (CSE:FANS)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn”) has launched a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,285,715 subscription receipts of GameOn (each a “Subscription Receipt”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a price of CAD$0.35 per Subscription Receipt (the “SR Offering”). The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to and governed by a subscription receipt agreement to be entered between GameOn and an escrow agent to be appointed by GameOn on or prior to the closing date of the SR Offering (the “SR Agreement”).

In accordance with the SR Agreement, each Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted without any further action on the part of the holder thereof into one unit of GameOn (each, a “SR Unit”) upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the “Escrow Release Conditions”) including the receipt of conditional approval by GameOn with respect to the listing of the common shares of GameOn (“GameOn Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the receipt of a final prospectus in the Province of British Columbia in connection with the final prospectus of GameOn. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied by May 31, 2021, the proceeds of the SR Offering will be returned to the subscribers.

19.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Applauds Advancing Legislation to Legalize Single-Event Sport Wagering in Canada
16.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Desktop Miner, MicroBlock Miner and Crypto Wallet to Cloud Nine Group
11.02.21
Gaming Veteran Mike Vorhaus Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Advisor
08.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Announces J Moses as Chairman of Board of Directors
04.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA
02.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies
26.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development

20.02.21
111
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest