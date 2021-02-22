 

Aevitas Therapeutics Appoints Markus Peters, Ph.D., M.Sc., as Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Bowes Rickman, Ph.D., FARVO, a leading age-related macular degeneration researcher, appointed to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aevitas Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aevitas”), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”) partner company focused on the development of novel gene therapy approaches for complement-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Markus Peters, Ph.D., M.Sc., as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Peters was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Gemini Therapeutics after serving as the Chief Commercial Officer of Agilis Biotherapeutics. Dr. Peters will lead the Company as it advances its proprietary platform designed to deliver engineered, fully functional, shortened complement factor H (CFH) via adeno-associated virus (AAV).

CFH is a major regulator protein of the alternative complement pathway. Mutations and polymorphisms in CFH play a vital role in numerous diseases with high unmet need, spanning from dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The size of the CFH gene makes it too large to fit into a traditional AAV vector. Aevitas’ novel platform focuses on the long-term delivery of a fully functional shortened CFH gene, which is expected to restore proper regulation of the complement cascade.

Aevitas also appointed Catherine Bowes Rickman, Ph.D., FARVO, a leading AMD researcher, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support the advancement of its innovative program for the treatment of dry AMD. Dr. Bowes Rickman will join Scientific Founder, Dr. Wenchao Song, Ph.D. of the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Guangping Gao, Ph.D. of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Over the last decade, Dr. Bowes Rickman has focused her research on the impact of the complement system on the pathobiology of AMD.

Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Aevitas’ Executive Chairman, said, “We are pleased to welcome Markus as Chief Executive Officer of Aevitas. His extensive experience with AAV-based gene therapies and complement-mediated diseases, strong global biopharma leadership background, and expertise in the development of novel therapeutics will benefit Aevitas as we advance our shortened CFH gene platform. We also welcome Dr. Bowes Rickman to Aevitas’ SAB. Her expertise in AMD, and research establishing the key role CFH plays in disease progression and susceptibility, will be invaluable.”

