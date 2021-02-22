Singing Machine Announces 22% Increase in Net Sales in Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Report

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM ) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Year-to-date earnings per share of $0.09 cents; $0.03 cents earnings per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased by $3.1 million from $13.8 million to $16.9 million (22% increase).

Gross profit margin increased by 12.2% from 17.1% to 29.3% (increase in gross profit of $2.6 million for the quarter).

Income from Operations was $1.5 million (an increase of $2.4 million) for the quarter and $3.1 million for the 9-month period.

Net income for the quarter was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $0.8 million in the same period last year. Net income through the nine-month period was $3.4 million compared to a loss of $1.0 million over the same period last year.

Inventory was $5.3 million compared to $8.1 million at the same point last year.

Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $16.9 million for the quarter-ended December 31, 2020 period compared to $13.8 million in the comparable quarter of the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to overall increased demand for karaoke products, most notably replenishment sales to two major customers for the Carpool Karaoke Microphone. During the quarter, the Company also saw a reduction in promotional discounts of approximately $0.8 million which indicated an increased willingness of consumers to pay full price for products.

Gross profit margin increased to 29.3% compared to approximately 17.1% reported in the prior year. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to overall product margin growth, particularly margin contribution from the Carpool Karaoke Mic as well as less promotions run during the third quarter.

Total operating expenses increased by $0.2 million from $3.3 million in the prior year to $3.5 million for the current quarter. The increase in expenses was primarily due to one-time bonuses awarded to staff and management as well as a rent increase at the Company’s warehouse operation in California.

As a result, the Company reported a net income for the quarter of $1.2 million (or $.03 cents per share) compared to net income of $0.8 million in the prior year. Net income for the nine-month period was $3.4 million (or $.09 cents per share) compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the same period of the prior year.