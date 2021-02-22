 

Yellow Corporation Starts Nationwide Recruiting Drive

22.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YELL) – Nationwide, the U.S. trucking industry faces a shortage of drivers needed to keep pace with the high demand of goods ordered by consumers and manufacturers throughout North America. According to the American Trucking Association, the industry is currently 60 thousand drivers short. (1)

Seventy percent of America’s freight is moved on our nation’s highways. It’s essential that supplies continue moving to keep the U.S. supply chain running, especially during a pandemic.

To fill this gap, Yellow Corporation, one of the largest and longest operating trucking companies in America, is looking to fill 1,500 commercial driver positions. In addition to direct hire opportunities, candidates looking to gain their commercial driver’s license (CDL) or build their skills as a professional driver can apply to one of 12 Yellow Driving Academies across the United States. Classroom instruction combined with in-cab skills training is provided by Yellow’s longest serving, most experienced driving professionals. 

“At a time when many Americans are looking to start a new career, Yellow is in hire mode. These are good jobs with competitive benefits in a community near you,” says Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins. He recently told the Fox Business Network, “our number one asset is our 30 thousand freight professionals.”

Yellow has identified 12 locations for driving academies, including Charlotte, NC; Cleveland, OH; Denver, CO; Ft. Worth, TX; Hagerstown, MD; Indianapolis, IN; Memphis and Nashville, TN; Maybrook, NY; Portland, OR; Pico Rivera and Tracy, CA. The company intends to open driving academies in other states this spring and is currently evaluating several locations.

Hawkins says he’s proud of Yellow’s role delivering essential supplies to American families and businesses. “Our men and women are heroes. At the beginning of the pandemic as well as today, they’re getting American families and businesses the goods they need. Transportation and trucking people are patriots. Our freight professionals serve as the economic lifeline to nearly every community in America. We take this very seriously.”

To learn more about Yellow Driving Academies, please call (833) 475-8201, or visit www.Drive4YRC.com.

      (1)   ATA’s Freight Transportation Forecast 2019 to 2030 (www.atabusinesssolutions.com)

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
  heather.nauert@myellow.com
   
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com


SOURCE: Yellow Corporation




Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
04.02.21
YRC Worldwide Inc. is Renamed Yellow Corporation
02.02.21
YRC Worldwide to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference
01.02.21
YRC Freight Expands Regional Next-Day Service in the Mid-Atlantic Region

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
48.183
YRC WORLDWIDE - Warum wird der Wert hier so wenig beachtet?