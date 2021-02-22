 

Clever Leaves Strengthens Leadership Team and Appoints Hank Hague as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today the appointment of Hank Hague as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Hague joins Clever Leaves with extensive experience in providing financial leadership to various public and private entities in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and cannabis industries. Most recently, Mr. Hague served as CEO at Aidance Scientific, an FDA-registered manufacturer of branded and private label OTC topical medications. Prior to this role, Mr. Hague was CFO of Abacus Health Products, Inc. (“Abacus”) where he led the company’s public listing and the acquisition and integration of Harmony Hemp. Mr. Hague also managed the due diligence and sale process of Abacus to hemp-derived wellness product producer and distributor, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Additionally, at Abacus, Mr. Hague assisted with the strategy that placed one of the first OTC CBD products sold at a national retailer and assisted with brand development for Abacus’ brand, CBDMedic. Mr. Hague has also held CFO roles at Foster Corporation and Scott Brass.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hank to the Clever Leaves team. Hank has an impressive corporate background and he has demonstrated exceptional financial and strategic leadership in his previous roles,” commented Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “Hank will be an invaluable asset as our company continues to expand our global commercial footprint and distribution network.”

“Clever Leaves’ broad international reach, and extensive partnership portfolio make the company well positioned to capitalize on the massive potential of the medical cannabis market,” said Mr. Hague. “Together with this experienced leadership team, I look forward to applying my financial leadership experience in the cannabis and pharmaceutical industries as Clever Leaves enters its next phase of growth.”

Hague steps in for Amit Pandey, who has served as Clever Leaves’ interim CFO since December 18, 2020. Clever Leaves thanks Mr. Pandey for his leadership, which included assisting Clever Leaves through its public listing on the Nasdaq in December 2020. Mr. Pandey will continue to support Mr. Hague and the global finance team in his newly appointed role as Executive Vice President of Finance.

